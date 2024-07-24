BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) Stock Moves -0.65%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) standing at $1.53, reflecting a -0.65% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 2.32%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.25%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 3.64%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 14.07% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.79%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 1, 2024. On that day, BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.07 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 41.67%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $46.55 million, indicating a 21.03% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.79 per share and a revenue of $196.51 million, indicating changes of -97.5% and +26.65%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

