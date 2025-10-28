BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) closed at $6.78 in the latest trading session, marking a -4.51% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.23% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.8%.

The company's stock has climbed by 9.91% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.57%.

The upcoming earnings release of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 10, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.06, reflecting a 20% decrease from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $35.55 million, down 14.35% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$1.1 per share and a revenue of $132.54 million, signifying shifts of 0% and -16.24%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

