BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) closed the most recent trading day at $4.73, moving -1.46% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.3%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.48%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 19.6% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.09%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.06, down 20% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $35.55 million, indicating a 14.35% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

BBAI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.1 per share and revenue of $132.54 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of 0% and -16.24%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 10.2% decrease. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.