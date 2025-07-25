BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) ended the recent trading session at $7.39, demonstrating a -5.26% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.24%.

The stock of company has risen by 34.48% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.61%.

The upcoming earnings release of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 11, 2025. In that report, analysts expect BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.07 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 75%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $40.99 million, indicating a 3.04% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

BBAI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.41 per share and revenue of $166.85 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +62.73% and +5.45%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.