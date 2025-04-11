BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) closed at $2.81 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.06% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.81% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 2.06%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 13.15% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 7.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.14%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.06, reflecting a 72.73% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $35.9 million, indicating an 8.38% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.21 per share and revenue of $167.2 million, which would represent changes of +80.91% and +5.67%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, finds itself in the top 36% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

