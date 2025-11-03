BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) closed at $6.30 in the latest trading session, marking a -8.96% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.17%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.48%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.46%.

The company's stock has dropped by 3.76% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.38%.

The upcoming earnings release of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 10, 2025. In that report, analysts expect BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.06 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 20%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $31.13 million, reflecting a 25.01% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.1 per share and revenue of $132.54 million, which would represent changes of 0% and -16.24%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

