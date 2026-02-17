BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) closed the most recent trading day at $3.94, moving -3.43% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.07%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 33.33% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.05% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.05 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 25%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $32.44 million, down 26% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.93 per share and revenue of $132.81 million. These totals would mark changes of +15.45% and -16.07%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

