BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) ended the recent trading session at $7.19, demonstrating a -1.1% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.28%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 47.47% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 10.49%, and the S&P 500's gain of 4.83%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.06, marking a 20% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $35.55 million, indicating a 14.35% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.1 per share and revenue of $132.54 million. These totals would mark changes of 0% and -16.24%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, finds itself in the top 30% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI)

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

