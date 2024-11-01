BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) ended the recent trading session at $1.58, demonstrating a -0.63% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.69%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.8%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 6.71% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.01% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.97% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 5, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.07, reflecting a 333.33% decrease from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $45.32 million, indicating a 33.33% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

BBAI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.79 per share and revenue of $172.36 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -97.5% and +11.08%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 41, this industry ranks in the top 17% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.