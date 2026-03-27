BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest close session, BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) was down 5.42% at $3.14. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.67% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.73%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.15%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 20% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 7.41%, and the S&P 500's loss of 6.15%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.06, marking a 40% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $31.28 million, showing a 10.01% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

BBAI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.3 per share and revenue of $143.6 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +63.41% and +12.48%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 20% downward. Right now, BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, positioning it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.