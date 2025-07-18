BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) closed at $7.95 in the latest trading session, marking a -3.28% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.01% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 107.58% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 7.44%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.37%.

The upcoming earnings release of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 11, 2025. On that day, BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.07 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 75%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $40.99 million, indicating a 3.04% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.41 per share and revenue of $166.85 million, indicating changes of +62.73% and +5.45%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Right now, BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, finds itself in the top 34% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.