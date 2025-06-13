BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) closed the most recent trading day at $3.72, moving -2.87% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.13% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.79%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.3%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 5.22% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.36% and outstripping the S&P 500's gain of 3.55%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.07, showcasing a 75% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $40.99 million, up 3.04% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.41 per share and a revenue of $166.85 million, indicating changes of +62.73% and +5.45%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, finds itself in the top 33% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

