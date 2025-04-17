BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) standing at $2.53, reflecting a +1.61% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.33%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.13%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 19.94% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 9.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.3%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.06, showcasing a 72.73% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $35.9 million, up 8.38% from the prior-year quarter.

BBAI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.21 per share and revenue of $167.2 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +80.91% and +5.67%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Right now, BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, positioning it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

