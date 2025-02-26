BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) closed at $5.69, marking a +1.61% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.01% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.43%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.26%.

The company's stock has climbed by 51.35% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.51% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.26%.

The upcoming earnings release of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on March 6, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.05, showcasing a 64.29% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $54.17 million, up 33.54% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, positioning it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

