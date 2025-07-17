BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) Opinions on Recent Stock Surge and AI Developments

Recent chatter on X about BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) has been lively, driven by the company’s significant stock price movements and its deepening ties to AI in defense and commercial sectors. Many users are captivated by the firm’s reported $385 million backlog and potential for global expansion, with some drawing comparisons to larger players in the AI space. However, there’s also a notable undercurrent of concern regarding the company’s financial health as losses widen despite growing cash reserves.

Discussions have also highlighted mixed views on the sustainability of BBAI’s recent stock surge, with some expressing optimism about its strategic positioning while others warn of near-term risks and a potential sharp decline. The polarized opinions reflect the high stakes surrounding the company’s ability to capitalize on the AI hype while addressing profitability challenges. This ongoing debate keeps the ticker at the forefront of investor attention on the platform.

Note: This discussion summary was generated from an AI condensation of post data.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. Insider Trading Activity

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. insiders have traded $BBAI stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 25 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BBAI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ULTIMATE HOLDINGS, LLC PANGIAM has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 63,982,145 shares for an estimated $225,983,172 .

. JULIE PEFFER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 115,924 shares for an estimated $445,078 .

. SEAN RAYMOND RICKER (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 99,567 shares for an estimated $324,093 .

. DOROTHY D HAYES has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 42,000 shares for an estimated $146,240.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 174 institutional investors add shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. Government Contracts

We have seen $7,409,441 of award payments to $BBAI over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BBAI in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 07/01/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/07/2025

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BBAI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BBAI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $7.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Scott Buck from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $9.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Jonathan Ruykhaver from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $6.0 on 03/07/2025

