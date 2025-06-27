BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) Opinions on Recent Stock Surge

Recent discussions on X about BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) have been buzzing with excitement following a significant stock price surge of over 25% in a single day, alongside a reported 316% yearly gain. Many users are pointing to key developments, such as a U.S. Army AI contract and strong technical indicators, as catalysts for the rally. The conversation is lively, with some highlighting the stock's potential as a breakout opportunity in the AI-driven defense sector.

However, not all sentiments are uniformly positive, as cautionary voices on X note that the stock may be entering overbought territory, raising concerns about a potential pullback. Posts also mention profit-taking activities and mixed analyst forecasts, with some price targets being adjusted downward despite the impressive yearly performance. The dynamic nature of the discussion reflects the high stakes and volatility surrounding this AI-focused company.

Note: This discussion summary was generated from an AI condensation of post data.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. Insider Trading Activity

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. insiders have traded $BBAI stock on the open market 27 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 27 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BBAI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ULTIMATE HOLDINGS, LLC PANGIAM has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 63,982,145 shares for an estimated $225,983,172 .

. JULIE PEFFER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 115,924 shares for an estimated $445,078 .

. SEAN RAYMOND RICKER (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 99,567 shares for an estimated $324,093 .

. AMANDA LONG (Chief Executive Officer) sold 66,140 shares for an estimated $297,630

SEAN BERNARD BATTLE sold 44,813 shares for an estimated $199,865

DOROTHY D HAYES has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 42,000 shares for an estimated $146,240.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 173 institutional investors add shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. Government Contracts

We have seen $7,409,441 of award payments to $BBAI over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BBAI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 12/30/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.