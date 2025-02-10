BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) closed at $8.72 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.51% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.67% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.98%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 165.12% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.07%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.05, indicating a 64.29% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $54.17 million, showing a 33.54% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 54, this industry ranks in the top 22% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

