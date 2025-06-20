BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) closed at $4.00, marking a +1.01% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.51%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 3.66% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.45%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.07 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 75%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $40.99 million, indicating a 3.04% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

BBAI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.41 per share and revenue of $166.85 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +62.73% and +5.45%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

