BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) closed the most recent trading day at $1.55, making no change from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.19%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.7%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 8.28% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.95% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.07, marking a 333.33% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $45.32 million, up 33.33% from the prior-year quarter.

BBAI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.79 per share and revenue of $172.36 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -97.5% and +11.08%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

