BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) closed at $1.38, marking no change from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 4.17% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.21% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.07 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 333.33%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $45.32 million, reflecting a 33.33% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.79 per share and a revenue of $172.36 million, signifying shifts of -97.5% and +11.08%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 50, this industry ranks in the top 20% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.