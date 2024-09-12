BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) ending at $1.55, denoting no adjustment from its last day's close. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.75% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.58%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 28.1% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.03%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.07, signifying a 333.33% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $45.32 million, indicating a 33.33% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.79 per share and a revenue of $172.36 million, signifying shifts of -97.5% and +11.08%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, finds itself in the top 29% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

