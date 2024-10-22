BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

The latest trading session saw BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) ending at $1.71, denoting a -1.16% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.05%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 10.9% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.5%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.76%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.07 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 333.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $45.32 million, up 33.33% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.79 per share and revenue of $172.36 million, which would represent changes of -97.5% and +11.08%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

