BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

In the latest close session, BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) was up +2.51% at $7.75. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.83%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.02%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 77.46% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.99%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming release. On that day, BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.07 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 75%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $40.99 million, up 3.04% from the prior-year quarter.

BBAI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.41 per share and revenue of $166.85 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +62.73% and +5.45%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 53, this industry ranks in the top 22% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.