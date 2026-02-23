BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) ended the recent trading session at $3.71, demonstrating a -3.89% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.04% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.66%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.13%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 33.68% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 0.34%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.75%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on March 2, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.05, marking a 25% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $32.44 million, down 26% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.93 per share and revenue of $132.81 million, indicating changes of +15.45% and -16.07%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 136, which puts it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

