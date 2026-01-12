BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) ended the recent trading session at $6.31, demonstrating a +1.77% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.26%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 2.82% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.85%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.89%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.05, marking a 25% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $32.44 million, down 26% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.93 per share and revenue of $132.81 million, which would represent changes of +15.45% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, positioning it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

