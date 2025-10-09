BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) closed at $7.49 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.74% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.52%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.08%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 54.12% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 7.19%, and the S&P 500's gain of 4.03%.

The upcoming earnings release of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.06 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 20%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $35.55 million, reflecting a 14.35% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$1.1 per share and a revenue of $132.54 million, demonstrating changes of 0% and -16.24%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, finds itself in the top 25% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

