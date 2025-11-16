BigBear.ai Holdings (BBAI) Price Target Increased by 14.29% to 6.80

The average one-year price target for BigBear.ai Holdings (NYSE:BBAI) has been revised to $6.80 / share. This is an increase of 14.29% from the prior estimate of $5.95 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $8.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.21% from the latest reported closing price of $6.06 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 451 funds or institutions reporting positions in BigBear.ai Holdings. This is an increase of 68 owner(s) or 17.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBAI is 0.05%, an increase of 58.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.29% to 161,560K shares. The put/call ratio of BBAI is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,992K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,544K shares , representing an increase of 60.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBAI by 437.41% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,542K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,074K shares , representing an increase of 32.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBAI by 30.99% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 7,201K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,745K shares , representing an increase of 61.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBAI by 528.82% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 5,659K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,410K shares , representing a decrease of 13.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBAI by 25.69% over the last quarter.

Marex Group holds 5,242K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 208K shares , representing an increase of 96.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBAI by 1,001.17% over the last quarter.

