BigBear.ai Holdings (BBAI) Price Target Decreased by 15.79% to 5.44

The average one-year price target for BigBear.ai Holdings (NYSE:BBAI) has been revised to $5.44 / share. This is a decrease of 15.79% from the prior estimate of $6.46 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $6.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 63.85% from the latest reported closing price of $3.32 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 387 funds or institutions reporting positions in BigBear.ai Holdings. This is an decrease of 67 owner(s) or 14.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBAI is 0.02%, an increase of 46.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22.77% to 197,824K shares. The put/call ratio of BBAI is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 10,387K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,228K shares , representing an increase of 59.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBAI by 110.61% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 10,248K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,542K shares , representing an increase of 26.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBAI by 8.87% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 8,643K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company.

Citadel Advisors holds 6,992K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,659K shares , representing an increase of 19.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBAI by 0.99% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 5,512K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,786K shares , representing an increase of 49.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBAI by 65.11% over the last quarter.

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