Is BigBear.ai Emerging as a Key Homeland Security AI Stock?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. BBAI is increasingly positioning itself as one of the more focused artificial intelligence players in the homeland security and national security markets. While many AI companies target broad commercial opportunities, BigBear.ai is concentrating on mission-critical government applications, ranging from border security and intelligence operations to defense analytics and secure generative AI solutions.



The company’s first-quarter 2026 update highlighted growing momentum in these markets. Management emphasized that national security and trade-and-travel remain its two primary growth pillars, with several recent contract wins reinforcing that strategy. Most notably, BigBear.ai secured a classified sole-source contract with an intelligence community customer valued at approximately $53 million, underscoring its growing credibility within sensitive government programs.



Homeland security opportunities are also expanding. Management noted that funding visibility at the Department of Homeland Security (“DHS”) has improved and that the company is actively pursuing multiple DHS-related opportunities. The addition of former Acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Troy Miller is expected to strengthen BigBear.ai’s relationships across homeland security, border protection and law-enforcement agencies.



Beyond traditional analytics, BigBear.ai is broadening its AI offerings through products such as Ask Sage, a secure generative AI platform that recently added customers including NASA, the Army Intelligence and Security Command, and the Naval Research Laboratory. These wins support the company’s shift toward higher-margin technology products and software-based revenue streams.



The financial foundation is also improving. Backlog increased 14% sequentially to $281.9 million, driven largely by national security awards, while gross margin expanded significantly due to the growing adoption of generative AI products. The company ended the quarter with more than $431 million in cash and investments, providing flexibility to pursue future growth initiatives.



Given rising government demand for AI-enabled security, intelligence and border-management solutions, BigBear.ai appears increasingly well-positioned to emerge as a notable homeland security AI stock.

How BigBear.ai Compares With Homeland Security AI Rivals

BigBear.ai operates in a highly competitive government AI and defense technology market, where larger players such as Palantir Technologies PLTR and Leidos Holdings LDOS also pursue homeland security and intelligence opportunities.



Palantir remains one of the most prominent AI platforms serving U.S. defense, intelligence and law enforcement agencies. Palantir’s Gotham platform is widely used for intelligence analysis, threat detection and operational decision-making. While Palantir benefits from a much larger scale and broader customer base, BigBear.ai differentiates itself through its specialized focus on mission-ready AI, border security, trade facilitation and operator-centric solutions. As government agencies increasingly adopt AI, Palantir and BigBear.ai are likely to compete for a growing pool of security-related contracts.



Leidos is another major competitor with deep relationships across the DHS, intelligence agencies and defense organizations. Leidos combines advanced analytics, cybersecurity and mission-support services to address national security challenges. However, Leidos is a diversified government contractor, whereas BigBear.ai is positioning itself as a more focused AI-first security company. As homeland security agencies expand investments in AI-driven threat detection, border management and intelligence platforms, Leidos and BigBear.ai are expected to encounter each other more frequently in federal procurement opportunities.



While Palantir and Leidos currently possess greater scale, BigBear.ai’s growing backlog, specialized expertise and expanding DHS presence could help it carve out a meaningful niche in the homeland security AI market.

BBAI Stock’s Price Performance, Valuation Trend & EPS Estimate Trend

Shares of BBAI have trended 12.2% upward over the past three months, outperforming the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry, as shown below.

BBAI’s 3-Month Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BBAI stock is currently trading at a premium compared with the industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 14.96, as evidenced by the chart below.

BBAI’s P/S Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BBAI’s 2026 loss per share has narrowed in the past 30 days, as shown below. The estimated figure indicates a narrower loss from the year-ago level of 82 cents per share.

EPS Trend of BBAI



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BigBear.ai currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.