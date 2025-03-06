BIGBEAR.AI Earnings Results: $BBAI Reports Quarterly Earnings

BIGBEAR.AI ($BBAI) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported earnings of -$0.04 per share, beating estimates of -$0.05 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $43,830,000, missing estimates of $55,571,028 by $-11,741,028.

BIGBEAR.AI Insider Trading Activity

BIGBEAR.AI insiders have traded $BBAI stock on the open market 48 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 48 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BBAI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ULTIMATE HOLDINGS, LLC BBAI has made 0 purchases and 39 sales selling 80,128,293 shares for an estimated $235,918,429 .

. ULTIMATE HOLDINGS, LLC PANGIAM has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 17,880,281 shares for an estimated $83,926,345 .

. AMANDA LONG (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 466,140 shares for an estimated $1,997,630 .

. SEAN BERNARD BATTLE sold 44,813 shares for an estimated $199,865

SEAN RAYMOND RICKER (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 17,629 shares for an estimated $50,595

BIGBEAR.AI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 95 institutional investors add shares of BIGBEAR.AI stock to their portfolio, and 39 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BIGBEAR.AI Government Contracts

We have seen $5,168,479 of award payments to $BBAI over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

