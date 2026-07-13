BigBear.ai Debt Reduction Strategy: A Turning Point for the Stock?

BigBear.ai BBAI has taken a meaningful step toward strengthening its financial profile by aggressively reducing debt, a move that could improve investor confidence even though the company remains unprofitable.



The biggest milestone came in January 2026, when BigBear.ai eliminated the remaining $124.6 million of its 2029 convertible notes, primarily through debt-to-equity conversions. As a result, only about $16.5 million of debt remained at the end of the first quarter, with management expecting that balance to be settled before the end of 2026. The transaction also reduced first-quarter interest expense by $4.8 million year over year, freeing up resources for growth initiatives.



The healthier balance sheet gives BigBear.ai greater financial flexibility as it pursues opportunities in national security and trade and travel. Management ended the first quarter with $431.5 million in cash and investments, while affirming its 2026 revenue guidance of $135-$165 million. The company also reported a 14% sequential increase in backlog to $281.9 million, supported by a $53 million classified intelligence contract and expanding demand for its Ask Sage generative AI platform.



Operationally, the company is shifting toward higher-margin software and AI platforms. Ask Sage is helping improve revenue mix, contributing to a sharp expansion in gross margin to 34% from 21.3% a year earlier. Management is also integrating recent acquisitions, reorganizing sales teams around growth markets and targeting additional government AI contracts.



While the deleveraging effort marks a positive turning point, it is not a complete investment thesis. BigBear.ai continues to post net losses and negative adjusted EBITDA, while operating cash flow remained negative in the first quarter. For the stock to sustain a re-rating, the company must convert its stronger balance sheet, expanding backlog and AI-driven product portfolio into consistent revenue growth and profitability.

BBAI’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of BBAI have plunged 39.4% so far this year, lagging the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry, as shown below. At the same time frame, other industry players, including C3.ai, Inc. AI and Palantir Technologies PLTR, have lost 33.6% and 28.7%, respectively.

BBAI Stock’s YTD Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BBAI stock is currently trading at a discount compared with the industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 10.05, as evidenced by the chart below. Other industry peers, such as C3.ai and Palantir, have P/S ratios of 6.17 and 32.33, respectively.

BBAI’s P/S Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BBAI’s 2026 loss per share has remained unchanged in the past 60 days, as shown below. The estimated figure indicates a narrower loss from the year-ago loss of 82 cents per share.

EPS Trend of BBAI Stock



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BigBear.ai currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.