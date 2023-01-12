Markets
BBAI

BigBear.ai Inks 10-Year Multiple Award $900 Million IDIQ Contract With US Air Force

January 12, 2023 — 08:21 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI), a provider of AI-powered analytics and cyber engineering solutions, announced Thursday it has been awarded a multiple award $900 million Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract by the U.S. Air Force.

The contract vehicle allows BigBear.ai to compete for task orders delivering capabilities, systems, and synthetic environments to the Air Force as a prime contractor. It can also compete for task orders supporting the research and development of new technologies, creation of rapid prototypes, capability testing, and solution implementation.

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) Architectures and Integration Directorate expects the work on awarded task orders to be completed by 2032.

BigBear.ai said this contract will allow it to continue its long-term partnership with the U.S. Air Force and support as a prime contractor in future opportunities.

BigBear.ai delivers AI-powered analytics and cyber engineering solutions to support mission-critical operations and decision-making in complex, real-world environments.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BBAI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.