BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) ended the recent trading session at $1.69, demonstrating a -1.17% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.1%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 18.18% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.13% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.01%.

The upcoming earnings release of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 2, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.07, indicating a 63.16% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $43.08 million, showing a 2.21% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.21 per share and a revenue of $202.21 million, representing changes of +47.5% and +30.32%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. As of now, BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

