BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) closed at $2.39, marking a -0.42% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.37%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.26%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had 0% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.31% in that time.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.08 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 82.22%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $39.31 million, up 4.53% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.36 per share and revenue of $165.29 million. These totals would mark changes of +62.11% and +6.63%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.