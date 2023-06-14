BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) closed at $2.29 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.43% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.68%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.61%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 4.56% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 11.52%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.1%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.08 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 82.22%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $39.31 million, up 4.53% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.36 per share and revenue of $165.29 million. These totals would mark changes of +62.11% and +6.63%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

