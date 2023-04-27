BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) closed at $2.82, marking a -1.74% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.96% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 42.08% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.19% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 9, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.07, up 22.22% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $37.38 million, up 2.71% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.24 per share and revenue of $161.17 million. These totals would mark changes of +74.74% and +3.97%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

