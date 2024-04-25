BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) closed the latest trading day at $1.66, indicating a -1.78% change from the previous session's end. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.46%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.98%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.64%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 21.4% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.01% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.04%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 2, 2024. In that report, analysts expect BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.07 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 63.16%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $43.08 million, indicating a 2.21% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.21 per share and a revenue of $202.21 million, signifying shifts of +47.5% and +30.32%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, finds itself in the top 25% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

