BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) closed at $2.60, marking a +0.39% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.82%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 3.36% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.39% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 9, 2023. On that day, BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.07 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 22.22%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $37.38 million, up 2.71% from the prior-year quarter.

BBAI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.24 per share and revenue of $161.17 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +74.74% and +3.97%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BBAI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.