Big Yellow Group (BYLOF) Declares $0.23 Dividend

Big Yellow Group said on May 22, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.46 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of July 6, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of July 7, 2023 will receive the payment on July 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $14.64 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.13%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 142 funds or institutions reporting positions in Big Yellow Group. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 4.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BYLOF is 0.37%, an increase of 10.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.54% to 33,646K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.96% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Big Yellow Group is 15.37. The forecasts range from a low of 12.66 to a high of $20.25. The average price target represents an increase of 4.96% from its latest reported closing price of 14.64.

The projected annual revenue for Big Yellow Group is 198MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.58.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MGLAX - MFS Global Real Estate Fund A holds 3,150K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,179K shares, representing a decrease of 0.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BYLOF by 12.32% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,259K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,270K shares, representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BYLOF by 1.72% over the last quarter.

FIGRX - Fidelity International Discovery Fund holds 2,138K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,091K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,268K shares, representing a decrease of 8.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BYLOF by 3.39% over the last quarter.

FDIVX - Fidelity Diversified International Fund holds 1,675K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,696K shares, representing a decrease of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BYLOF by 2.29% over the last quarter.

