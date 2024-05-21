Big Yellow Executives Granted Share Options

Big Yellow Group (GB:BYG) has released an update.

Big Yellow Group PLC has announced that on May 21, 2024, their top executives including the Executive Chairman, CEO, and CFO were granted nil cost options for ordinary shares under the company’s Deferred Bonus Share Plan 2018. These options, amounting to 71,920 shares in total, can be exercised between 2027 and 2034, provided the executives maintain continuous employment within the company.

For further insights into GB:BYG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.