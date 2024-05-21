News & Insights

Stocks
BYLOF

Big Yellow Executives Granted Share Options

May 21, 2024 — 05:18 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Big Yellow Group (GB:BYG) has released an update.

Big Yellow Group PLC has announced that on May 21, 2024, their top executives including the Executive Chairman, CEO, and CFO were granted nil cost options for ordinary shares under the company’s Deferred Bonus Share Plan 2018. These options, amounting to 71,920 shares in total, can be exercised between 2027 and 2034, provided the executives maintain continuous employment within the company.

For further insights into GB:BYG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BYLOF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.