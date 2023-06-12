Big Week With a Slew of Key Economic Data and Fed's FOMC

U.S. stock futures are trading higher to start a crucial week for the global financial markets. Three major central banks — the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan — will announce their monetary policies, especially, interest rate-related this week.

The decision of the Fed be known on Jun 14, at 2 PM, after the conclusion of the FOMC scheduled from Jun 13-14. The European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan will follow suit on Jun 15 and 16, respectively.

At present, the CME FedWatch tool shows a 70% probability that the Fed will keep the benchmark lending rate unchanged. However, 30% of respondents expect a 25 basis-point hike in June. U.S. inflation has declined to a great extent from its June 2022 level though it is still highly elevated.

Several key economic metrics have declined steadily in the past year. However, the key labor market has remained stubbornly resilient. This makes market participants indecisive about Fed’s next move regarding interest rate.

Aside from the Fed’s FOMC policy statement, a series of key economic data for May will be released this week. The primary two are inflation data — the Consumer Price Index and the Producer Price Index. Market participants currently expect inflation to drop a little in May. However, year-over-year, inflation is likely to stay well above the Fed’s target rate of 2%.

The Retail Sales data will give a glimpse of consumer spending in last month. Consumer spending remained solid in April despite declining month-over-month. Notably, consumer spending constitutes nearly 70% of the U.S GDP and is the primary catalyst of U.S. economic growth.

Other major data include Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization for May. Here the reading of manufacturing activities will be the most crucial one. Moreover, on Jun 16, the University of Michigan will release the preliminary data on U.S. Consumer Sentiment in June.

On the earnings front, software giant Oracle Corp. ORCL will release its fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings results, after the closing bell, today. The first-quarter 2023 earnings season is nearing its end. Earnings results are not great but better-than-expected.

On the M&A front, Swiss banking giant UBS Group AG UBS has announced the completion of the takeover of its struggling rival Credit Swiss. In the United States, equity exchange platform Nasdaq Inc. NDAQ has decided to acquire Thoma Bravo-owned software firm Adenza for $10.5 billion, marking its biggest acquisition plan in history.

