Big Warning Sign? Ancora Advisors Just Dumped $129 Million in Sealed Air Stock

Key Points

Ancora Advisors sold 3,435,692 shares of Sealed Air during Q4 2025, with an estimated transaction value of roughly $129 million based on quarterly average pricing.

The SEE stake dropped to 1,720 shares, valued at $71,260 as of December 31, 2025 -- effectively 0% of fund AUM; the position was previously 2.4% of AUM

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What happened

According to an SEC filing dated Feb. 17, 2026, Ancora Advisors LLC sold 3,435,692 shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) during the fourth quarter of 2025. Based on the stock’s average closing price during the quarter, the estimated transaction value was $129 million.

What else to know

The fund reduced its SEE holding to just 1,720 shares -- a rounding error of a position -- representing 0% of 13F AUM as of Dec. 31, 2025, down from roughly 2.4% before the sale.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:LKQ: $241.7 million (5.1% of AUM) NASDAQ:AVGO: $151.5 million (3.2% of AUM) NASDAQ:AAPL: $150.3 million (3.2% of AUM) NYSE:COLD: $148.3 million (3.1% of AUM) NYSEMKT:VOO: $126.5 million (2.7% of AUM)

As of Mar. 19, 2026, shares of Sealed Air were priced at $41.92, up 43.3% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 25.6 percentage points over that stretch.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 3/19/26) $41.92 Market Capitalization $6.2 billion Revenue (TTM) $5.4 billion Net Income (TTM) $505.5 million

Company snapshot

Offers packaging materials, automation equipment, and protective packaging solutions for food safety, shelf-life extension, and product protection across global markets.

Generates revenue by selling integrated packaging systems and related services directly to food processors and through distributors to e-commerce, industrial, and healthcare clients.

Serves food processors, manufacturers, logistics partners, e-commerce businesses, and consumer goods companies worldwide.

Sealed Air is a global leader in packaging solutions, specializing in food safety, automation, and protective packaging. With a diversified product portfolio and established brands such as CRYOVAC and BUBBLE WRAP, the company addresses critical needs in food preservation and secure product delivery. Its scale and innovation-driven strategy position it as a key partner for customers seeking to optimize efficiency and reduce waste in supply chains.

What this transaction means for investors

When an institutional investor cuts a $129 million position down to essentially nothing, it raises a natural question: does Ancora know something the market doesn't? The short answer is: not necessarily. Institutional managers routinely trim or exit positions for reasons unrelated to a company's fundamentals -- portfolio rebalancing, client redemptions, tax-loss harvesting, or a simple shift in strategy. The fact that Sealed Air shares were actually up roughly 43% over the past year makes this look less like a bearish call and more like profit-taking or a rotation into other ideas.

That said, Ancora’s near-complete exit is notable. It's one thing to trim a position; it's another to go from roughly 2.4% of your fund's assets to a rounding error. But Ancora also maintained large positions in its top holdings after this filing -- suggesting the firm is simply concentrating capital in other ideas, not expressing a broad worry about the market.

Sealed Air itself remains a global packaging leader with established brands and exposure to durable end markets including food safety and e-commerce. The company's automation solutions and integrated packaging systems give it recurring revenue characteristics that appeal to long-term investors. Whether Ancora's exit signals a ceiling for SEE shares or simply reflects one firm's portfolio priorities is a question worth asking -- but for investors watching from the sidelines, it's a reminder that big institutional moves don't always point to fundamental trouble. Sometimes the biggest sellers are just moving on.

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Andy Gould has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and is short shares of Apple. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom and LKQ. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.