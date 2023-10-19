Big Value Available in Small-Cap Stocks

One potential benefit of small-cap equities lagging large-cap rivals this year is that a clear value proposition is developing with the former. By some estimates, the valuation chasm between small- and large-cap stocks is as wide as it’s been in two decades. That could signal opportunity with exchange traded funds such as the ALPS O’Shares US Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (OUSM).
OUSM, which follows the O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend Index, leans into the value opportunity with its dividend mandate as well as a combined weight of 44.55% to financial services and industrial stocks. These are two clear value sectors.
More OUSM Benefits
OUSM’s status as a dividend ETF is potentially advantageous for investors in the current market environment. This is because some of the primary drivers of small-cap performance are lumpy today. Dividends can mitigate some of that volatility.
“Domestic growth and valuations are the two largest drivers of small-cap equity performance, explaining roughly two-thirds of Russell 2000 Index returns in our estimate. In an environment of resilient U.S. growth, we turn our attention to valuations, which currently screen cheap relative to expensive large-cap counterparts,” noted Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM).
OUSM’s emphasis on high-quality, low volatility dividend-paying companies is important for reasons beyond the obvious benefit of income. Many companies, particularly smaller firms, that deliver dividends are profitable. This is a trait that’s not always easy to locate in the small-cap space.
“Profitable companies in the Russell 2000 Index, making up roughly two-thirds of the index, currently trade at a –33% discount to the S&P 500, relative to the long-term average premium of 2%,” added GSAM. “In our view, improving U.S. growth sentiment, alongside historically low relative valuations of cash-flow-positive companies, make small-cap equities an attractive alternative to large-cap peers trading at already full valuations.”
Home to $350 million in assets under management, OUSM turns seven years old in December. While past performance isn’t a guarantee of future returns, the fund's track record is impressive. Since inception, OUSM has easily outpaced the Morningstar US Small-Cap Broad Value Extended Index and the Russell 2000 Value Index. That could be a sign that, when accounting for the dividend perk, OUSM could be useful to long-term investors. Plus, the ETF has the benefit of stock-level diversification on its side.
“Small-cap equities are less vulnerable to a top-heavy market, helping reduce the index’s sensitivity to individual company performance. The Russell 2000 Index outperformed the S&P 500 by 727 bps and 509 bps, annually, in the three years following past periods of peak concentration in the S&P 500,” concluded GSAM.
For more news, information, and analysis, visit the ETF Building Blocks Channel.Read more on ETFTrends.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.