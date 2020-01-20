Big two Irish parties closely matched as Sinn Fein surge - poll

Ireland's main opposition party, Fianna Fail, edged ahead of the governing Fine Gael in an opinion poll on Monday, a far more modest lead than a separate survey suggested a day earlier amid a pre election jump in support for third-placed Sinn Fein.
