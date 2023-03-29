Markets
Big title insurer settles New York attorney general 'no-poach' claims

March 29, 2023 — 09:50 am EDT

By Jonathan Stempel

NEW YORK, March 29 (Reuters) - Fidelity National Financial Inc FNF.N will pay $3.5 million to settle New York Attorney General Letitia James' claims that the largest U.S. title insurer illegally conspired with rivals not to solicit each other's employees.

Under an agreement made public on Wednesday, Fidelity also agreed to end all "no-poach" agreements within 30 days, and cooperate with James' probe into the title insurance industry.

James said no-poach agreements, whether written or oral, reduce competition for workers, resulting in lower wages and benefits and impeding career growth.

She also said they are unnecessary in a well-functioning labor market, and that Fidelity's use of them violated federal and state antitrust laws.

Fidelity did not admit or deny wrongdoing. It promised to notify James' office if it learned of illegal no-poach agreements over the next 10 years.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based company did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Fidelity has said it ended January with nearly 21,800 employees, and considered its relations with them generally good.

James has since September 2021 reached similar civil settlements totaling $4.75 million with the title insurers Stewart Information Services Corp STC.N, AmTrust Financial Services Inc and Old Republic International Corp ORI.N.

