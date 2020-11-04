Big-tech's stablecoins may hurt privacy and innovation: ECB

FRANKFURT, Nov 4 (Reuters) - A stablecoin managed by a big tech company, like Facebook's FB.O proposed libra, would raise concerns about data protection and even choke financial innovation, European Central Bank board member Fabio Panetta said on Wednesday.

"The issues at stake range from data security and compliance with EU data protection law to cutting off the lifeblood of European financial innovation," Panetta said.

