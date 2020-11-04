Markets
Big-tech's stablecoins may hurt privacy and innovation: ECB

Francesco Canepa Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

A stablecoin managed by a big tech company, like Facebook's proposed libra, would raise concerns about data protection and even choke financial innovation, European Central Bank board member Fabio Panetta said on Wednesday.

"The issues at stake range from data security and compliance with EU data protection law to cutting off the lifeblood of European financial innovation," Panetta said.

