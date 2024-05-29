News & Insights

Big Technologies PLC Shareholders Approve All Resolutions

May 29, 2024 — 02:47 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Big Technologies PLC (GB:BIG) has released an update.

Big Technologies PLC, a UK firm specializing in remote people monitoring technology, successfully passed all resolutions during its Annual General Meeting held on May 28, 2024. Shareholders voted on 11 ordinary and 2 special resolutions with a clear majority, reflecting strong support for the company’s proposed plans. The detailed results of the votes are available on the company’s website for further reference.

