Big Technologies PLC Shareholders Approve All Resolutions

Big Technologies PLC (GB:BIG) has released an update.

Big Technologies PLC, a UK firm specializing in remote people monitoring technology, successfully passed all resolutions during its Annual General Meeting held on May 28, 2024. Shareholders voted on 11 ordinary and 2 special resolutions with a clear majority, reflecting strong support for the company’s proposed plans. The detailed results of the votes are available on the company’s website for further reference.

For further insights into GB:BIG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.