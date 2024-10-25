Big Technologies PLC Boosts Financial Flexibility with Share Buyback

Big Technologies PLC (GB:BIG) has released an update.

Big Technologies PLC has repurchased 82,457 of its own shares under a buyback program, maintaining its issued share capital at 298,568,721 shares. This strategic move is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its financial position, as it continues to provide innovative remote monitoring solutions in the criminal justice sector. The company’s Buddi brand is well-regarded for its advanced electronic monitoring technologies, offering substantial cost savings and efficiency to its clients.

