News & Insights

Stocks

Big Technologies PLC Boosts Financial Flexibility with Share Buyback

October 25, 2024 — 02:15 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Big Technologies PLC (GB:BIG) has released an update.

Big Technologies PLC has repurchased 82,457 of its own shares under a buyback program, maintaining its issued share capital at 298,568,721 shares. This strategic move is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its financial position, as it continues to provide innovative remote monitoring solutions in the criminal justice sector. The company’s Buddi brand is well-regarded for its advanced electronic monitoring technologies, offering substantial cost savings and efficiency to its clients.

For further insights into GB:BIG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.