Big Tech Will Make or Break the Market This Week

In this video, I will be talking about all the big tech companies reporting quarterly earnings this week and what the market expects from them, as well some recent announcements from them. You can find the video below.

Apple reports earnings Thursday after the markets close. Wall Street is expecting earnings per share (EPS) of $1.43, up 2.1% year over year (YOY), and revenue of $94.07 billion, up 5% YOY.

reports earnings Thursday after the markets close. Wall Street is expecting earnings per share (EPS) of $1.43, up 2.1% year over year (YOY), and revenue of $94.07 billion, up 5% YOY. Google's parent company, Alphabet , reports earnings Tuesday after the markets close. Wall Street is expecting EPS of $25.55, down 2.8% YOY, and revenue of $67.8 billion, up 22.6% YOY.

, reports earnings Tuesday after the markets close. Wall Street is expecting EPS of $25.55, down 2.8% YOY, and revenue of $67.8 billion, up 22.6% YOY. Amazon reports earnings Thursday after the markets close. Wall Street is expecting EPS of $8.47, down from $15.79 YOY, and revenue of $116.5 billion, up 7.4% YOY.

reports earnings Thursday after the markets close. Wall Street is expecting EPS of $8.47, down from $15.79 YOY, and revenue of $116.5 billion, up 7.4% YOY. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT)

Meta Platforms (Facebook) reports earnings Wednesday after the markets close. Wall Street is expecting EPS of $2.51, down 23.9% YOY, and revenue of $28.24 billion, up 7.9% YOY.

For the full insights, do watch the video

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of April 22, 2022. The video was published on April 25, 2022.

