Big Tech under pressure as Microsoft results put AI costs in spotlight

By Shreyashi Sanyal and Amruta Khandekar

July 26 (Reuters) - A number of U.S. big tech companies fell on Wednesday as Microsoft's results signaled how the high-stakes battle for AI supremacy will cost the tech giants that have seen their shares rally in recent months on hype around the technology.

Microsoft's MSFT.O shares fell 3.6% in early trading as the company laid out an aggressive AI-related spending plan, saying deeper investments in AI are required before gains trickle to the bottom line.

Microsoft is set to shed about $100 billion from its market capitalization if the loses hold until close of trading. Its shares had gained 46.4% up to yesterday's close.

"AI will generate a lot of revenue and earnings for such firms, but a lot of investors have been buying the rumor and now that we have earnings, they are taking profits," Paul Nolte, senior wealth advisor and market strategist for Murphy & Sylvest said.

"There's still a lot of excitement around AI, but nobody quite understands what that means for the bottom line of many of these companies."

The NYSE FANG+ index .NYFANG, which houses many megacap growth names, was down 0.2%. The index has risen about 76% so far this year, driven by the frenzy around AI.

Google-parent AlphabetGOOGL.O was an outlier. Its shares rose 5.6% after the company beat expectations for second-quarter results. Alphabet looks set to add about $100 billion to its market capitalization.

The recent rally has driven up Microsoft's valuation. The stock is trading at 31 times 12-month forward earnings, compared to a PE multiple of 20 for Alphabet.

"The tone set by quarterly results over the next week will be crucial to the performance of tech stocks through the rest of the third quarter."

FED FEARS vs. AI BOOST

Stuart Cole, chief macro economist at Equiti Capital, said tech stocks tend to be fairly exposed to such sentiment around central bank policy as many of them are reliant on robust economic growth to deliver the returns they promise.

Meta Platforms Inc's META.O shares rose 1.0% after Alibaba's 9988.HK cloud computing division said it has become the first Chinese enterprise to support the company's open-source artificial intelligence (AI) model Llama.

Amazon shares dropped 1.3% after a media report said the Federal Trade Commission is finalizing an antitrust lawsuit against Amazon.

Snap Inc SNAP.N shares tumbled 18.3% after the photo messaging app-owner reported a weaker third-quarter forecast than analysts had expected on Tuesday.

The company's Snapchat app has added a new AI-powered chatbot that can answer questions to attract more users, but Shmulik notes the company has struggled to consistently grow revenue and catch up to rivals like Facebook-owner Meta.

"Snapchat is running to stay in the same place while peers enviously get back on the ad growth track," Shmulik said.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Lucy Raitano in London and Johann M Cherian; Editing by Amanda Cooper and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

